Paul George’s GF, Serbian Kim Kardashian Stuns in a Tiny Bikini!

One of the top NBA players has a wife of similar caliber. Daniela Rajic is the girlfriend of Los Angeles Clippers power forward Paul George. The pair has two children, and even after giving birth, Daniela kept her perfect figure.



Former adult dancer, Instagram model, and @nudeswimco company owner decided to share some racy photos on Instagram that put her fans into a frenzy. Daniela decided to organize a swimsuit giveaway and shared a picture of herself wearing the model she would give away.

We are finding it hard that anyone would look this good as Daniela, so we must say we’re sorry for the future owner. Paul George’s girlfriend is sitting on the edge of an pool, showing a side view of her perfect figure. The swimsuit in question is a two-part piece with tiger carp.

Daniela captured the photo with: “GIVEAWAY TIME❤️ We teamed up with our friends @bossfitnessofficial to get you ladies ready for summer!! The giveaway includes 2 bathing suits of your choice for you and your bestie from @nudeswimco and 2 packs of booty bands as well as The Best Friend Boot Camp guide from @bossfitnessofficial to get you looking snatched in all the right places�”

Below Daniel described what you need to do to enter the competition, which you can check out by visiting her Instagram profile. At the moment, the Serbian Kim Kardashian, as she’s often referred, has 190,000 followers on Instagram. In a matter of a couple of days, this photo gathered almost 25 likes.

Daniela was born in Queens, New York, from Serbian parents. She graduated from the University of Miami. During her college days, she worked as an adult dancer, and this is how she and Paul George got to know each other. But that’s another story.