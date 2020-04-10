Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner Goes on a Coffee Run Without a Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, stopped by the supermarket in Malibu to grab a coffee, but she didn’t feel the need to wear a protective mask or disposable gloves as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 70-year-old wore a blue hoodie and baggy black slacks, which she paired with flip flops and a pink baseball cap.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

Caitlyn, best known for marriage to reality star Kris Jenner, 64, is in a vulnerable group of people when it comes to coronavirus, because of her age. Nevertheless, she went on a coffee run without protection. She also ignored warnings from US authorities that all precautions should be taken when leaving home.

Image source: profimedia.com

By the way, Caitlyn won a gold medal at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. She was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, and they have daughters Kylie and Kendall. From previous marriages, one of which lasted only five years, he has three more sons and a daughter.

Read Also: Caitlyn Jenner’s $3.5 Million Home

Image source: profimedia.com

A few years ago, she appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine and revealed that she is transgender, saying, “Call me Caitlyn”. She also filmed her transformation in the documentary series “I Am Cait,” which had two seasons and earned about $ 3.2 million. Jenner also wrote a book, “The Secrets of My Life “, in which she described gender reassignment surgery.

Caitlyn is in a relationship with 23-year-old entrepreneur Sophie Hutchins.

Read Also: Caitlyn Jenner’s and Sofia Hutchins’s relationship was just a marketing ploy!

View this post on Instagram

@vanityfair thank you for the lovely evening!

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

Comedian Chelsea Handler Makes a Mask Out Of a Bra

Knoll Doll Goes for a Swim in Freezing Cold Water...

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Considering an Online Wedding

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
3 + 15 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy