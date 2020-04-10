Caitlyn Jenner Goes on a Coffee Run Without a Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, stopped by the supermarket in Malibu to grab a coffee, but she didn’t feel the need to wear a protective mask or disposable gloves as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 70-year-old wore a blue hoodie and baggy black slacks, which she paired with flip flops and a pink baseball cap.

Caitlyn, best known for marriage to reality star Kris Jenner, 64, is in a vulnerable group of people when it comes to coronavirus, because of her age. Nevertheless, she went on a coffee run without protection. She also ignored warnings from US authorities that all precautions should be taken when leaving home.

By the way, Caitlyn won a gold medal at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. She was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, and they have daughters Kylie and Kendall. From previous marriages, one of which lasted only five years, he has three more sons and a daughter.

A few years ago, she appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine and revealed that she is transgender, saying, “Call me Caitlyn”. She also filmed her transformation in the documentary series “I Am Cait,” which had two seasons and earned about $ 3.2 million. Jenner also wrote a book, “The Secrets of My Life “, in which she described gender reassignment surgery.

Caitlyn is in a relationship with 23-year-old entrepreneur Sophie Hutchins.