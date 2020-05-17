Jordyn Woods Flaunts Her Curves in a White Dress

Instagram model and famous Internet personality Jordyn Woods, 22, stunned her followers and fans with yet another amazing video.

The bombshell posed in a skintight cutout white dress that hugged and accentuated all of her curves. In the video, she leaned against the wall and turned around a couple of times, giving her 11.6 million followers a good look at her body from all angles.

She moved along the “Savage Remix” by Meghan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé. As she flaunted her curves, she looked straight at the camera with an intimidating, sexy look in her eyes.

Her breasts almost fell out of the dress which has a cutout underneath, giving us a clear look at her underboobs. She captioned the photo with, “we love to see it…” The post has more than 351,000 likes and nearly 3,200 comments.

Following the video, she posted two more photos in the same dress. In the first, she was down on all fours, arching her booty upwards with her boos bustling out of place. In the second one, she simply stood in front of the camera with her booty popping out.

The photos gave us a better look at her bracelets, necklace, watch, and sandals. She captioned the second photo with a seductive message, “I’m so indecisive you can’t cuff me but I’m wifey.”

Woods became widely popular thanks to being Kylie Jenner’s best friend. However, she became even more famous, as well as controversial, when Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with her.