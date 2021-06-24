Khloe And Tristan Split Days After Speaking Of Having Another Baby

Khloe and Tristan’s on-off relationship just took a new sharp turn. Only a few days ago Khloe announced that she and Tristan are back together and are actively looking for a surrogate mother to carry their second child. Kardashian stated that the process of finding the right person is difficult and exhausting compared to the process her sis Kim went through. Kim Kardashian had Chicago (3) and Psalm (2) via surrogate mom that she was lucky to find in just a couple of weeks. On the other hand, Khloe had a hard time setting on one person mostly due to her high criteria like refusing women for listening to a certain kind of music among other things. The prejudice prolonged the process so much so that Khloe and Tristan managed to break up while at it!

News about Tristan’s affair dropped like bricks on Khloe. It took years for Kardashian to get over the Jordyn Woods affair, and now her dreams about having another baby are smashed most cruelly. The history with this couple keeps repeating itself with Khloe getting hurt over and over again. The star said that she feels “devastated and humiliated” after yet another split from Tristan and is reportedly “in pieces” over another cheating scandal.

Regardless of Thompson’s knack for having extra-marital affairs, the 36-year old KUWTK star wanted to try and complete her family with the second baby. Tristan and Khloe had their fair share of drama in life, both as a couple and separately, however, the latest news about Thompson going to the bedroom with three women at one Bel-Air party seems to put the final nail in the coffin.

Other reports say that the split happened months ago when model Sydney Chase revealed that she slept with Thompson back in October of last year, while he was in a relationship with Khloe. This was profusely denied by Tristan and his lawyer.

Khloe is broken over the whole situation and is currently not giving any statements. For now, she is spending time with family and friends trying to find some comfort and heal the wounds. Going back to Tristan and forgiving him one more time seems to not be an option anymore for Kardashian, her friends say. The star is trying to pick up the pieces and move on from the toxic relationship. As for Tristan, he dropped from the face of the Earth, for a good reason.