Jolie’s and Pitt’s Children Are Rude and Disobedient and Only One Child Will Inherit Angelina’s Wealth?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have three adopted children: 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, and 15-year-old Zahara, as well as three biological, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The children of Angelina and Brad have been under the public eye for years. The actress takes them on all their journeys, to public events, posing with them for numerous magazines, even though Pitt was not supportive of their public exposure.

Famous couple’s children are educated at home. They have teachers for every subject, including teachers of various musical instruments.

Also, it is very important for Jolie that her children learn different languages. Shiloh learns Khmer, which is the official language in Cambodia, Pax learns Vietnamese, Maddox German and Russian, Zahara French, Vivien wants to learn Arabic, and her twin brother sign language.

Several former nannies have revealed details of living with a famous family to the media. One of them, who wanted to remain anonymous, told In Touch magazine that the children were continually arguing and swearing and that Maddox and Pax had a particularly bad temper.

She also said Maddox, who was nine years old at the time, drank wine and drove a car around their property. The nanny revealed that the children were listening more to Brad, but they were certainly disobedient.

“They actually have no control over the kids. In the middle of the night, they’re running down the hallway, waking their parents up and trying to get into their beds,” a former nanny said to Hollywood Life at the time.

The ex-employee also revealed that “the Jolie-Pitt home is more chaotic than anyone could imagine — a place rife with fighting, four-letter words, and sibling squabbles and injuries.”

Recently, information has emerged in the public that Angelina Jolie is "planning to leave her $116 million fortune" to one child only, leaving her other five children out of her will.

It is Maddox who will inherit her wealth, a source state. The insider close to Angelina also revealed why she decided to make this move.

“Maddox took his mother’s side in the divorce, and now she’s made him the head of her movie empire. Between juggling the kids’ lives and her career, she’s overwhelmed and sometimes forgets to eat. Maddox has become her right-hand man when it comes to both the family and business”, a source told National Enquirer.