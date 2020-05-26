Jessie James Shares Cheeky Photos of Her Husband

PAGE SIX – 05/26/2020: Jessie James and her husband Eric Decker, had a stormy holiday weekend. The pair spend a couple of days at the beach showing off their bodies.



On Friday, the 32-year old singer shared a picture on Instagram, showing her and her husband, a former NFL player, hugging. The photo was captioned with: “My handy man.”

Their weekend went for beach outing to road adventure, and Jessie James Decker informed us of this on her Instagram profile the next day. Eric and Jessie have been married since 2013. The singer even performed the National anthem at some of his games, most recently in Tennessee, during his tenure with Titans.

This photo was captioned with: “Pit stop on our road trip… chick-fila [sic] on a beach towel on a side walk outside of a random Hampton inn� #thatshowthedeckersroll.” The pair has three children: daughter Vivianne, 6, and sons Eric, 4, and Forrest, 2.

This was not the first time that the couple exchanged affection in public. While they share photos of them on social networks frequently, they have also been caught on camera kissing passionately in Tennessee.

Decker, who is a former NFL wide receiver, spent eight years in the league. He had stints with Denver Broncos for four years, with New York Jets for three years, only to finish his career with one year in Tennessee.

Jessie James, on the other hand, is a famous singer, known for her hits such as Gypsy Girl, Old Town Road, and Burnin’ Bridges.

Source: pagesix.com