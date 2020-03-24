Is Clint Eastwood’s Son Hollywood’s Most Eligible Bachelor?

Actor and model Scott Eastwood is just like his father, legendary actor Clint Eastwood in his younger days, a real catch for beauties because wherever he appears, they cannot stop chasing him.

In addition to his acting involvement, which still hasn’t come to the fore, Scott became famous because of his surname but also because of his incredible physical resemblance to his father. All this combined with a muscular body, blue eyes, and an irresistible smile have guaranteed him the path to fame and news media coverage.

What makes his fans especially happy is his bachelor status. The 34-year-old actor lives a single life, but that seems to be the result of the tragic end of the great love with Jewel Brangman, who died in a car accident.

“I’ve never told anybody that. I’ve lost friends before; I’ve lost some great friends. But, I had never lost someone I had been really intimate with, you know, like in that way, in a relationship”, Scott told GQ in a 2016 interview.

He admitted that the tragedy probably had an impact on his ability to make romantic connections. “I think that really affected me in a way that … I don’t know. Maybe it’s made it harder for me to date”, he explained at the time.

At the moment, it seems like his goal is just to have fun, and even in some European destinations, he has appeared in the company of beauties. Recently, on one of the Greek beaches, he appeared in the company of several girls with whom he exchanged tenderness, and the curious looks did not disturb them at all.

Still, what the paparazzi cameras don’t capture, Scott will never reveal on his own, because he likes to keep his personal life to himself.

Over the years, it was rumored that Eastwood was dating actress Katie Holmes and model Adriana Lima. He played in Taylor Swift’s music video, enchanted many famous and lesser-known ladies. Still, it seems that the status of one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor is something that Scott Eastwood will not so easily renounce.