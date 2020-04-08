Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor Has Grown Into a Real Beauty

We didn’t get to see Jessica Alba’s daughter Honor often because the actress keeps her private life out of the public eye, but the age of the pandemic has changed that.

All the stars have turned to social networks, and Jessica has not resisted this trend.

She danced with her daughter Honor, 11, and posted the video on Instagram, and it amazed people how much they look alike. “Got another workout in -trying to make the most of staying home … not gonna front, today was a bit of struggle, but we ended on a high note”, the famous actress wrote in the caption.

Mom and daughter are having a great time in isolation, and over 400,000 people have watched this video.

“Honor could totally pass as your little sis!”, one of her followers commented.

Alba shared another TikTok video, which she did with her oldest daughter. “Honorcita creative director on this one – @tiktok game strong while staying home”, she captioned the video.

Jessica Alba also has a younger daughter, 8-year-old Haven, and 2-year-old son Hayes. The actress also shared videos with her other children, and it’s hilarious.