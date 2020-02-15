Jennifer Lopez Announces Her Own Line of Shoes

Pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez, 50, posed wearing a leopard outfit consisting of a pair of underwear and jacket. This photo session served as an official announcement of her new brand of shoes called JLO Jennifer Lopez, in collaboration with The Camuto Group.

On her Instagram profile where she has more than 113 million followers, she posted the picture with a caption that reads, “I’m so excited to announce the launch of JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ­, my new footwear collection designed by me and sold only at @DSW.”

Fresh off her breathtaking Super Bowl halftime show performance with Shakira, the beauty now has a lot to look forward to in her new endeavor.

She also told the fans where and how to shop for the new collection: “Head to http://DSW.com/jlo and sign-up to shop the collection early and enter for a chance to hang with me! Link in my bio and stories. #JLOJenniferLopez: @luigiandiango.”

Since the start of her long and successful career, Lopez wanted to do multiple things. She is now a successful singer and actress, so it is time for something new. Fashion is her big passion, so naturally she wants to try her luck in this industry.

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all – music, movies, and fashion… This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami… this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self.”

The collection of shoes will launch in March, and it will be sold exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse stores.

source:dailymail.co.uk