Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Lopez “The Real Deal”

Famous American actor Ben Affleck, 47, and his ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez, 50, broke up back in 2004 two years into their engagement. Although 16 years have passed since then, the popular Hollywood celebrity revealed he and Lopez are still in contact.

He speaks highly of his old flame, saying he respects her. He also praised her acting in “Hustlers” and even called her “the real deal.”

“I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50?” said the actor about his colleague and former partner.

The two met on the set of “Gigli”, and he proposed in November of 2002. A day before their 2003 wedding, they cancelled it. Finally in 2004, they broke up, stating media attention was too much to handle.

“We didn’t try to have a public relationship. We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like “Oh, my God.” It was just a lot of pressure,” said the actress and singer back in 2016.