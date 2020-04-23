Jason Derulo Shaves His Eyebrow off in Instagram Video

The singer Jason Derulo lost a bet and had to change his appearance a lot. During the coronavirus lockdown, the 30-year-old star shaved one of his eyebrows completely off.

Derulo posted on his Instagram page a video in which he announced a basketball challenge between him and his pal from San Fernando. In the beginning, Jason holds an electric razor in his hands.

The two of them were then seen taking turns in throwing shots in the video. As Jason lost to his friend who scored more basketball shots in a row than him, the singer had to deliver the promise.

Jason then shaved one of his eyebrows while his friend teased him from behind. His followers were stunned with his new look. “Noooooooooooo, not our famous eyebrows”, one of them wrote, and another added: “Mate you need to stop doing these bets, you keep losing”.

“Still looking fine thooo”, “Jason De-YEBROW”, “It’ll grow back in 2 weeks”, “But why does he still look ok? Like dafaq”, some of the comments read.