Jared Leto Nearly Died While Mountain Climbing

Hollywood actor and Academy Award winner Jared Leto nearly lost his life during his climbing adventure. The singer turned actor posted a chilling message to his Instagram profile and shocked his 10.3 million followers with a revelation of a scary fall.

“Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @alexhonnold at Red Rock.

Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below.

It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night…swipe thru for video.”

He posted a slide show of two pictures and a video, which have almost 200,000 likes and 3,600 comments. The fans are relieved he is okay, and have filled the comment section with messages of love and support for their favorite actor.