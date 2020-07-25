One of the most famous rock climbers in the world now is Alex Honnold. He is an American rock climber, but he is known all around the world. He is most famous for solo climbing. You could’ve seen him in many television specials and documentaries about rock climbing, and that made him even more popular.

He is maybe just at the beginning of his career but he’s already the best, and we believe that he will grow more in the future. He is the best in ascending tall and long routes swiftly, and he conquered many tough routes. If you want to know more about Alex Honnold, his biography, career and what’s his net worth today, keep reading.

Alex Honnold’s Early Life

Alex Honnold was born in Sacrament of California, on August 17th, 1985. He graduated from the Mira Loma High School, and after that, he continued his education at the University of California Berkeley.

He started studying engineering. But he always loved rock climbing, and he started rock climbing when he was just eleven years old. He decided to pursue rock climbing and he decided to do it full time, so he left the university.

Personal Life of Alex Honnold

There isn’t much information about Alex’s personal life out there. If it’s because there isn’t much going on in his life, or he is just very private about it, we don’t know. But there aren’t any records of him ever getting married, and there isn’t any information about his relationships.

The rumor is that he is single, and that’s because he is totally dedicated to his work and rock climbing. He decided to devote his life to a noble cause, so he founded the Honnold Foundation in 2012, and the foundation is all about improving life.

Alex Honnold’s Career and Awards

When he was only 21 years old, he did the free-riding in Yosemite Valley in just a day, in 2007. And it can be said that this event was the first big event of his career. He also spent fourteen years living in his van, where he was focusing on rock climbing, and he was traveling to different rocks following the weather.

In 2010, he was honored by the award Golden Piton for his big achievements in rock climbing. In 2012, he made the solo ascent of Half Dome in just 1 hour and 22 minutes. He set a record of the fastest ascending in 2017 when he made the first free soloing of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, and he earned a Yosemite Triple Crown.

In 2018, he got the prestigious Robert and Miriam Underhill award by the American Alpine Club, and he got it for his expertise in climbing in several fields.

Alex Honnold’s Net Worth and Earnings in 2020

And what about the net worth of Alex Honnold? His net worth now is estimated to be $3.5 million, and most of that net worth comes from rock climbing. And we are sure that you didn’t know that you can earn that much money with rock climbing. But not everyone earns that much, he is one of the highest-paid rock climbers in the whole world.

He owns a house in Las Vegas, that he bought in 2017. He is famous in the rock-climbing world, and he does have a good net worth, he still is living a very minimalistic life. We believe that Alex Honnold is the greatest rock climber out there for now, and he will preserve that title for a long time.

His destiny in rock climbing is bright and he will most certainly earn a lot more in the near future, so that means that his net worth will only increase by time.