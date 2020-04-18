Sylvester Stallone’s 98 y/o Mother Reveals How She Stays Fit in Quarantine

Jacqueline Jackie Stallone doesn’t give up even though she is 98 years old. The mother of the famous Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone shared an inspiring picture on her Instagram profile.

Jackie posed in a sports outfit lifting weights with one hand and carrying a fitness ball in the other hand. Mama Stallone is an inspiration to the many, and she proved once again how strong she is, even during the coronavirus pandemic. She still does her regular workout.

“I’m staying fit, I am studying the accordion daily, I think I know as much as my teacher does”, Jackie boasted about her skills in the caption.

Her followers were amazed by her latest Instagram update. “And you’re STILL amazing! Keep safe”, one of social media users wrote, and another added: “Da best, Jackie!”

“Keep Punching Jackie Stallone”, “Stay fit and stay safe, mam happy to see you again”, “We missed you!”, some of the comments read.