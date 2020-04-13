J. Lo’s Easter Message From Quarantine Hits 2.3 Million Views 

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to send an Easter message to her 118 million followers from the quarantine, and the video had 1 million views just in the first hour since she posted it.
Although in the video, we can only see J Lo, who is isolating at home with her twins and fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters in a luxury home, the cover image of the video is a family-friendly Easter selfie that delighted her fans around the world.
“Just want to wish everybody an amazing and happy Easter. I know these are challenging times, but today is a day we celebrate miracles, so let’s pray for our own in the very near future”, the 50-year-old star said in the video. “I love you all, happy Easter”.
The United States surpassed Italy in the coronavirus death rate, with more than 20,000 casualties.
Hi everyone ✨💜 The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. @Arod and #IStayHomeFor those on the front lines – the doctors, nurses and technicians that are working so hard to keep everyone safe. Thank you @NYGovCuomo for tagging us. We nominate @jimmyfallon to go next and tell us who you’re staying home for. #NewYorkTough #StopTheSpread