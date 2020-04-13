Celebrities

J. Lo’s Easter Message From Quarantine Hits 2.3 Million Views 

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to send an Easter message to her 118 million followers from the quarantine, and the video had 1 million views just in the first hour since she posted it.

Image source: Instagram

Although in the video, we can only see J Lo, who is isolating at home with her twins and fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters in a luxury home, the cover image of the video is a family-friendly Easter selfie that delighted her fans around the world.

Image source: Instagram

“Just want to wish everybody an amazing and happy Easter. I know these are challenging times, but today is a day we celebrate miracles, so let’s pray for our own in the very near future”, the 50-year-old star said in the video. “I love you all, happy Easter”.

Read Also: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Considering an Online Wedding

The United States surpassed Italy in the coronavirus death rate, with more than 20,000 casualties.

Read Also: A-Rod Cheers as J. Lo Tries Her Luck in Baseball

Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid Have The Same White Bikini

Cardi B Shares an Adorable Easter Picture of Kulture

Is Coronavirus Mentioned in the Book of Revelation?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
21 − 13 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy