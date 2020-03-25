A-Rod Cheers as J. Lo Tries Her Luck in Baseball

Former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez, 44, does not seem to be the only talented player of this sport in the family. His wife Jennifer Lopez, 50, played a little bit during a family game and the proud husband cheered her on.

Together with his two daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, as well as Lopez’s daughter Emme, 12, the family enjoyed a day outside while playing their favorite sport. In a lengthy caption below the video, Rodriguez posted the following message:

“Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first ARod baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it!

I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter.

You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life.

When I was their age, I couldn’t afford bats, balls ⚾️ and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play.

View this post on Instagram Family feud 😅❤️ Caption this… #coupleschallenge A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 24, 2020 at 10:24am PDT

Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural”

Lopez was incredibly good at batting the baseballs across their backyard. While doing so, she sported a gym outfit consisting of a grey top and a matching pair of leggings. Her stunning sculpted abs were on full display.

Their beautiful family video has over 950,000 views, 92,000 likes, and around 1,700 comments.