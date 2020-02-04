Ivanka Trump Shares a Touching Photo of Her and Donald Trump

DAILY MAIL – 02/04/2020: Ivanka Trump decided to go down the memory lane. President’s daughter shared a photo of her and her father, Donald Trump, on Instagram. The photo was taken abroad Air Force One four years ago. Ivanka and Donald were having a good time back then sharing a meal from McDonald’s.



As we said, the photo dates back to 2016, when Donald Trump was just elected. The first daughter is getting ready to bite on a Big Mac in the pictures, while POTUS is busy with a package of fries.

Ivanka described the photo with: ‘Memories from Iowa… post caucus snack with dad on Trump Force One!’

Donald Trump probably has fond memories of Iowa as it’s where he turned the tides of Republican primaries. At the time he was caucusing at Iowa, the race for the Republican candidate was between him and Ted Cruz. Trump actually lost the first vote to Cruz, who had 27.6 percent of the vote. But in later stages of campaigning, Trump managed to gather support.

The turning point in Trump’s campaign, according to some experts, was the fact that he gave more on-stage time to his daughter Ivanka Trump and also to his wife, Melania Trump. At Iowa, Ivanka talked to the crowd for the first time.

Today, four years later, Donald Trump is ending his first term as the President of the United States. In the mid-time, his daughter became his closest adviser. The pair obviously works great together. With the help of both his daughter and his wife, Trump managed to do an excellent job as the President according to the latest Gallup poll.

In the coming months, Donald Trump will continue his campaign for the 2020 elections, which are held in November. Ivanka Trump will definitely be by his side. There are claims that she could also be his running mate. Because of all this, Ivanka chose a perfect moment for a touching Instagram throwback.

