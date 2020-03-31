Irina Shayk Goes for a Walk With a Millionaire Boyfriend in NY Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

It looks like model Irina Shayk, 34, finally got over her ex-boyfriend, actor, and producer Bradley Cooper, 45.

The couple broke up ten months ago, and they have a daughter, Lea (3). The model was seen with art dealer Vito Schnabel, 33, on a walk in New York, although the mayor of the city ordered that only people that must leave their houses should be on the streets because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new couple did not mind the warning, so they walked with their masks pulled down from their faces, and then came to Vito’s apartment. While accompanying him to his home, Irina talked on her phone all the time.

The model had an interview with British Vogue earlier this year and spoke openly about her relationship with Bradley after the breakup.

“Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground. It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart'”, she said.

Read Also: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Agreed About Custody Over Their Daughter

Otherwise, Vito is known as a real womanizer. He was dating many actresses and models. One of his former girlfriends is Heidi Klum (46), with whom he was in a relationship from 2014 to 2017. He was in love with actresses Madalina Ghenea (31) and Amber Heard (33).

According to media reports, Vito also seduced art collector Dasha Zhukova (38) in 2017 while still with Heidi Klum. Dasha was still married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, 53, from whom she divorced the same year after her infidelity went public.