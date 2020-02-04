Supermodel Irina Shayk Stuns in a Nude See-Through Outfit

The famous Russian model Irina Shayk, 34, came to the BAFTA red carpet wearing a cream/nude dress with a see through skirt, showing off her amazing legs and highlighting her stunning figure.

The provocative dress stole the show, which is a regular occurrence when the Russian beauty shows up to glamorous events. However, some fashion critics think she went over the line with this one.

“She is a gorgeous girl, but some boundaries with clothes have to exist, and they have to be respected. This styling is more appropriate for a beach,” said one critic.

Her long legs and hourglass figure were hard to miss in this dress. She looked relaxed and she never took the smile of her face for the whole night. Feeling good in your outfit is what clothes should always be about!