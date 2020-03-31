Celebrities

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Shares Provocative Photos From Isolation

by Tracy Finke
The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, can’t stop shocking her father with provocative pictures she shares on her Instagram profile. While in self-isolation, she decided to show more than she needed to.

“I found a swimsuit,” she wrote in the caption of a series of photographs she posed for. Ireland also admitted she gave herself a haircut, because “who cares anymore”. Self-isolation obviously does not fall hard for her.

i found a swimsuit 🦋

The 24-year-old actress and model Ireland Baldwin is known for her famous parents, and she often draws attention with provocative photos on social media, which her father Alec often comments on and openly resents.

more nights like these in 2020 @nolasinger ? 🥂

