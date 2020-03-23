Iran accuses US of making special version of COVID-19 to only infect Iran

The situation that we have on hands, the coronavirus outbreak, will create paranoia. This is what we have in Iran currently. The supreme leader of this Middle East country believes that the US is creating a special version of COVID-19 to infect people of Iran.



The coronavirus pandemic is already present in this country, and the situation there is grave. Iran has more than 20,000 infected, which puts it in the upper bracket of countries with coronavirus. At the moment, they have almost 2,000 deaths due to COVID-19. Because of this number of the infected and growing number of those who died, Iran’s supreme leader decided to accuse America of manufacturing a ‘special version’ of this virus.

The US authorities offered help to this country amid coronavirus pandemic, but the proposal was turned down by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei because of reasons named above. Ayatollah believes that even through help America would search for a way to spread its influence in Iran.

Read Also: Donald Trump Shows Support to Iran Protesters in Farsi Tweet

During his speech to commemorate the beginning of the year, based on the Persian calendar, Ali Khamenei said: “The American leaders have said several times that ‘we are willing to provide you with treatment and medical assistance. First of all, you face shortages yourselves. If you have anything available, use it yourselves.”

The US govt has declared a few times that they are ready to help #Iran with medicines to fight the #CoronaOutbreak. That's strange. Firstly, based on the words of your own officials, you face shortages in the US. So use what you have for your own patients./1 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 22, 2020

Ali Khamenei continued by making even more outrageous claims: “Second, you, Americans, are accused of producing this virus. I do not know how true this accusation is. But as long as this accusation stands, which sane mind will trust you?”

2nd, you're accused of having created #Coronavirus. I don't know how true it is. But when there's such an allegation, can a wise man trust you? You could be giving medicines that spread the virus or cause it to remain. Experience shows you can’t be trusted & you do such things./2 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 22, 2020

In addition to Iran, other world powers believe that the US is responsible for manufacturing coronavirus. Chinese authorities first launched these unsubstantiated accusations. They claim that the US planted the coronavirus seed in Wuhan after their military presence there last October.

Source: express.co.uk