Instagram Model Tammy Hembrow Showcases Her Curves

Instagram model with over 10.9 million followers, Tammy Hembrow, posted another steamy photo where she displays her incredible curves.

She can be seen posing alone, and with some equally incredible-looking friends, while wearing workout gear.

The gym outfit in question is skin tight and pink, and it goes amazingly well with her fit body.

The first picture features Tammy with two of her friends, and the ladies are wearing three different hues of pink workout gear, pink, nude pink, and neon pink.

Tammy is in pink, sitting on a concrete wall at the beach.

Her hair is tied in a long, pointy ponytail, and her back is arched with her booty stealing the show. She is also wearing white socks and matching white sneakers.

The second photo is even better, with the fitness bombshell turning her back to the camera with her curvy booty in focus.

The slideshow post with these two provocative photos almost has 160,000 likes, and around 520 comments. Her fans are praising her workout results and the beautiful two-piece gym outfits.