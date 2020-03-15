North West Made a Quarantine for Her Kim and Kanye Dolls

North West, 6, the daughter of reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 39, and rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, 42, has a very special way of playing.

For the past week, the young one has been playing with dolls that resemble her parents. This alone would not be so special, if North had not made a special quarantine dollhouse for her “parents”!

As her answer to the pandemic, she turned an Amazon cardboard box into a safe zone for the two dolls, complete with windows, a bed, and a bottle of hand sanitizer!

Kim shared an adorable video of her daughter and her creation on Instagram, saying, “She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye, with windows so they can look out.”

North West has had these two dolls for the better part of her life. She got them when she was a baby, and they are among her favorite toys. They are Celine brand products, which appeared for the first time in 2014.

It is adorable to see that young North is aware of the dangers of coronavirus, and how much she cares for something that represents her parents.