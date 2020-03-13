Celebrities

Instagram Star Shay Victorio Faces 116 Years in Prison

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Brazilian influencer, gamer, and Instagram model Shay Victorio, 27, better known by her stage name shay, has been sentenced to 116 years in prison for embezzlement.

source:instagram.com

The former Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) pro player collaborated with an online store that used her name and image to sell their products. The buyers have paid for the goods but never received them, which is why she will now face consequences.

source:instagram.com

One of the best pro players of CSGO has been actively playing video games since she was 11, in 2008, to last year. She quit to become an Instagram model and influencer.

source:instagram.com

She is going to file a complaint and stay of social media for a while, following the conviction. She is still posting photos and videos however. She has more than 97,000 followers on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Let’s Play? 🎮 @pauloalmeidabks

A post shared by Shay Victorio (@shayvictorio) on

Shay blames her former partner for the whole thing, and states he claimed responsibility for it all. In Brazil, the maximum prison sentence is 30 years. It is most likely she will not spend a single day behind bars and be on probation instead.

Read also:Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested and Faces up to 10 Years in Prison as a “S*x Offender”

The whole controversy was started after compromising emails were found, and Shay was allegedly also involved in tax fraud.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Oi. 🤓🎮

A post shared by Shay Victorio (@shayvictorio) on

Donald Trump Commutes Governor Accused of Corruption

Kodak Black Almost Killed in Prison!

Cardi B Reveals That Her BFF Star Brim Is Seven...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
8 − 6 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy