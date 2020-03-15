Mexican Actress Changed Considerably Since Her Famous Soap Opera

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez 30, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show. On her way to the studio, she wore a denim bodysuit without a shirt or bra underneath.

The Hollywood actress has never looked better, and is so much different from her days on the popular TV series “Lola”, which was on from 2007 to 2008.

She wore a sexy red lipstick, a pair of large sunglasses, and dark blue heels to complete the stunning look. For the show however, she slipped into a wide black dress, and a pair of open sandals.

Since her days on the popular Mexican soap opera, she has come a long way and has recently appeared in several blockbusters, including “Hobbs & Shaw” and “Alita: Battle Angel” in 2019. In 2020, she is set to appear in “Bloodshot” and “Godzilla vs. Kong”.

The actress has a large social media following, as more than 5.5 million people follow her on Instagram. She regularly updates amazing photos of her incredible body and stunning beauty. Many believe she has changed her looks considerably, and had some plastic surgery done.

She still looks great however and has not overdone it with beauty procedures. Her best career years are still ahead of her!