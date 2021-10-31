How is Life Today For Former Cast Members of The Adams Family

If there was ever a Peculiar TV product it is The Adams family. It had it all; an amazing cast, catchy music, and a great storyline. It all started in 1991, and since the first movie, a franchise was born with many sequels prequels, continuations, movies, and TV shows. The actors that are most associated with this show are Anjelica Huston, Christina Ricci, Raúl Juliá, and Christopher Lloyd. This article will be about them. What happened with the cast members once their adventure with uncle Fester Adams ended. If you are into this Halloween-themed TV show and movies, check out where are our favorite characters now.

Anjelica Huston (Morticia Addams)

Huston was a big star before moving onto The Adams Family with flicks such as Laverne & Shirley, This Is Spinal Tap, and The Witches. Once cast into the titular role of Morticia, the doors for more success were opened even more. In the years after she appeared in Ever After: A Cinderella Story, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Big Year, NBC’s Smash, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. During her time in Hollywood, she famously dated Jack Nicholson. Their relationship didn’t result in a marriage. Instead, she tied the know with sculptor Robert Graham in May 1992.

Raul Julia (Gomez Addams)

Raul was the perfect choice for Gomez, and it was evident from the start. An already established actor he appeared in such movies as Sesame Street, Tempest, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Tequila Sunrise. His role in The Adam Family elevated his game to a whole another level. But, he wasn’t there for too long to enjoy the spoils, as his career and life were abruptly interrupted in 1995 when he died from a stroke. He was only 54-years old. He left his wife Merel Poloway and son Raul Gomez Junior behind him.

Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester Addams)

Lloyd is a well-known name in Hollywood, as he managed to reach stardom with his roles in Back to the Future films. He also had significant roles in the sitcom Taxi, before giving his best as Uncle Fester. His other roles include appearances in The Lady in Red, Cheers, Clue, Angels in the Outfield, Anastasia, and R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour. He’s been quite a lover in his life as he has four marriages behind him with Catharine Boyd, Kay Tornborg, Carol Ann Vanek, and Jane Walker. At the moment he’s married to Lisa Loiacono.

Christina Ricci (Wednesday Addams)

The child prodigy made the biggest leap in her career after appearing in these movies, due to the fact the road was the longest in front of her. Her career jump-started from there and she was in such movies as Casper, Now and Then, Penelope, Pan Am, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, and The Matrix Resurrections. She also got married and divorced once, to James Heerdegen. The pair shares a son Freddie. At the moment she’s with Mark Hampton, with whom she also shares a child.

Dana Ivey (Margaret Alford)

Dana had a quite memorable career, and she was not defined by her appearance in The Adams Family. When you see the list of her movies you’ll understand why. Ivey appeared in such titles as Rush Hour 3, Sabrina, Two Weeks Notice, and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde. Ivey has also appeared in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Sleepless in Seattle, and Boardwalk Empire.

Jimmy Workman (Pugsley Addams)

Workman had an amazing time with The Adams Family, but the latter part of his career wasn’t tied to acting. But, he did remain in the movie industry. The Virginia native worked as a transportation coordinator and captain on movie sets. His name is tied to such titles as Star Trek, Ingobernable, Adolescence, and Debt Collectors.

John Franklin (Cousin It)

While unrecognizable in the show due to the appearance of his character, John made a career as an actor. He played in Children of the Corn, Star Trek: Voyager, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Fresh Off the Boat. For a while, he paused on his acting career to work as a teacher, but soon returned to acting. He also published young adults books.

Carel Struycken (Lurch)

The Dutch giant is best known for his roles in The Adams Family. But those are not his only acting ventures. Struycken also had roles in movies such as The Witches of Eastwick, Twin Peaks, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Men in Black, and The Eden Theory.