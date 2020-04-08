Who Is “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks?

The model Jeremy Meeks carries the nickname “hot felon” since he was arrested in 2014 for possession of a weapon. He has been followed by tabloids ever since. Besides his carrier in prison, Meeks became famous thanks to his high-profile relationships and famous friends.

The 36-year-old model became viral after the Stockton Police Department posted his mugshot on social media, which gained 75,000 likes and 20,000 comments. At the time, he was given various nicknames such as “The Blue-Eyed Bandit” and “Jail Bae”.

After Jeremy’s shot went viral, his bail was raised to around $960,000, and his mother decided to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money.

This wasn’t the first time Meeks was arrested. He previously served a nine-year sentence for grand theft. He later admitted he was a gang member.

After serving a prison sentence in 2014, he split from longtime partner Melissa, with whom he has two children, and soon after became rich and famous and fell in love with the heir of the Topshop empire, Chloe Green. They’ve been together since 2017 and have a son, Jayden.

The couple decided to split in June last year, and it seems that both moved on. Jeremy was spotted recently with a mysterious woman, and Chloe was seen cuddling Italian polo captain Rommy Gianni.

Jeremy became a model after a top Hollywood agent Gina Gina Rodriguez saw his mugshot. Today, he walks the catwalks at New York Fashion Week and lives in a luxury mansion. Not to forget his $150,000 sports car.