Vanessa Sierra Makes Bikini out of Surgical Masks and Gets People Mad

Former “Love Island” star Vanessa Sierra posted on her Instagram profile a controversial picture that made some of her fans mad. The 25-year-old posed in a sultry bikini made of surgical masks that are much-needed in this time of coronavirus pandemic.

After facing a strong backlash, the reality star posted a comment on this photo. “They’re literally used, disposable masks guys, relax”, she wrote in the caption. She made this photo as a teaser for her FansOnly account.

Some of her fans decided to unfollow her, while some found it very funny. “Who else thought it was actually good quality white bikinis and then u read the comments and realized it wasn’t”, one of the comments read.

“How can you be so stunning?”, one of her followers asked. “Why are some people complaining, that costume’s lit!”, “They’re all still well useable. One more so than the others”, “Medical staff is dying due to the lack of equipment, such a waste”, “Whether funny or not … it’s disrespectful not to mention classless .. NOT COOL”, some of the comments read.