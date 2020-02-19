Hollywood Stars’ Biggest Phobias

Like other people, celebrities also have things that scare them. Some of the most famous and adored Hollywood stars have a lot of things they fear and that annoy them, so let us see who hates what.

Actress Meghan Fox hates paper, and as the beauty says, it is not a phobia but she is really annoyed by the board screeching sound. She says whenever she reads a screenplay, she has to use plastic cups in order to hold the text.

Her older colleague Johnny Depp is afraid of clowns. “There is something not right about their colored face and the fake smile. I feel like darkness and evil lives in them,” says the actor.

Matthew McConaughey has multiple fears, including automatic doors that he stays away from, as well as tunnels. He does not really fear tunnels themselves, but entering one when he travels.

Billy Bob Thornton is deadly afraid of antique furniture. The actor feels uneasy when he is in the same room as furniture that dates earlier than 1850.

Roger Moore who used to play James Bond, the embodiment of cool and brave, cannot stand to hold a gun. He starts blinking uncontrollably if he does pick one up.

Famous director Alfred Hitchcock who directed “Psycho” fears eggs and hates them with a passion. Walt Disney on the other hand was seriously afraid of mice.

Some of the showbiz stars get stage freight including Marilyn Monroe, Barbra Streisand, and Laurence Olivier.

According to many, the best basketball player ever, Michael Jordan, is afraid of water because of his childhood friend who drowned while young.

Nicole Kidman is terrified of butterflies and she tried to overcome her fear by entering a cage full of them. It did not work.

According to legend, Steven Spielberg is afraid of the dark while Donald Trump used to hate handshaking.

Many celebrities are or were afraid of flying, including actor Tony Curtis, and singers Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.