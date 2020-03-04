Melania Stuns in Her Black Dress After Donald Imposed Travel Ban

EXPRESS – 03/04/2020: Melania Trump knows how to make an impression. Her fashion style is unprecedented among the political elite. This is no wonder as she’s the First Lady of the United States and a wife of a billionaire.



Today we are talking about the black dress that she wore at International Women of Courage Awards. The manifestation was held at the State Department. This is Melania’s first appearance after her husband, Donald Trump, installed a travel ban due to coronavirus outbreak.

For this event, the First lady chose to be conservative. Unlike her usual self, Melania went pretty far from standard fitted dresses she usually wears. This time at the International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards, she opted for a black frock with long sleeves. FLOTUS looked terrific in her first public appearance after President Trump proposed plans for a travel ban on the US because of the named virus.

The dress she sported today is quite the opposite of what we are used to seeing from the First Lady. A black smoke dress replaced her slim fit dresses, which was a loose fit and had a high neck.

The First Lady headlined this event and gave out prizes to twelve distinguished women. In order to win this prize, you need to be a woman who excels in leadership, resourcefulness, courage, and also engages in the fight for women’s rights.

FLOTUS wasn’t accompanied by her husband, President Donald Trump, as he had more pressing matters to attend. Mr. President is currently dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus, which started taking American lives. At the moment, Trump’s plan revolves around travel bans to China, Iran, and Italy.

The list is not final as the President intends to add more countries in which an outbreak of this virus happens. He also held talks with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry planning to find a treatment or a vaccine for coronavirus.

