Top Harry Potter Characters That are Not with us Anymore

The Harry Potter movies have a load of major and minor characters who significantly impacted its success. If these characters were not in the Harry Potter movie, would it make sense?

While there are characters who underwent many changes, others are nowhere to be seen.

I bet there are those in love with Harry Potter due to Rik Mayall, who kept the giggles going, and Roger Lloyd Pack with his real singing voice. What about Daniel Radcliffe, who was in the best-rated film of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 -2011.

But where are these dudes now?

Harry Potter movies have a total of eight films and others are expected to be released. So far, the series has been among the top of the most successful franchises in the film industry. Even after the end of the Harry Potter movies in 2011, some of the movies are still loaded heavily in the minds of the fans.

I would mention Peeves, the mischievous being. Can you recall how he harassed the students? And how did he attack the Death Eaters to defend the school? Harry and his great long-gone friends made the movie one of the best adventurous discoveries.

With that in mind, we have tracked the characters we have grown to love, who are not with us anymore. Some of the cast left due to death, others followed their decisions, while others left Harry Potter due to legal problems.

Could you also be interested in knowing what happened to them after the end of the series? Some have died while others choose to leave for their own businesses. Losing them feels like losing a family member. But we all can take comfort from the unrivaled performance they produce on the big screens.

Here we go!

Top Harry Potter Characters who are not with us anymore

1. Daniel Radcliffe

We talked about Daniel Radcliffe. Can you connect him with Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows Part II? His last time on Harry potter’s big screen left fans disheartened.

He was in Harry Potter from 2001 to 2011 and appeared in a total of 8 films until he decided to move. It might be disheartening for Harry Potter’s fans to imagine they will never see Daniel again in Harry Potter’s movies.

Why does Daniel Radcliffe no longer participate in Harry Potter?

Could there be a sound reason for this?

Dan revealed that he no longer had any intentions to reprise his role in Harry Potter in an interview. He commented on the flexibility he had without being bound by anything.

2. Richard Harris

Fans could not hide their love towards Richard and his unique way portrayed in his role.

Where did Richard Harris go?

Over the years, Richard Harris has been an icon in some of the greatest Harry Potter movies. The great actor was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease way back in 2002.

With this, there was no chance to reprise his role as headmaster of Hogwarts and Albus Dumbledore’s role. But was soon replaced by Michael Gambon.

3. Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursley)

Richard Griffiths was that guy who would walk in the room and make everyone laugh. He played his role as Vernon Dursley and appeared in approximately five films in Harry Potter.

Daniel Radcliffe once mentioned that Griffith’s true conduct was far kinder.

Where did Richard Griffiths go?

He suffered from a heart condition. He died after heart surgery complications at the age of 65.

4. Robert Hardy

Robert Hardy participated as Minister for Magic as Cornelius Fudge. He was that guy with a booming voice. Also, he was well known for his adaptability and great performances.

What happened to Robert Hardy?

He died in 2017, but the family never disclosed the cause of his demise.

5. Timothy Bateson

Timothy Bateson participated in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix by voicing Kreacher.

Timothy Bateson demise

He died in 2009 at the age of 83. The family declined to give the cause of his death

6. Elizabeth Spriggs

Elizabeth portrayed the fat lady in the Harry Potter movie. She took part in the Harry Potter Chambers of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Why did Spriggs leave Harry Potter?

Her role was a bit rigid, and Harry Potter decided to replace her before she could enjoy the moments. Her role was replaced by Dawn French, who was later to bring up a more humorous character. But she later died at the age of 78

7. Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

She started her acting role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. Perhaps, one of the best traits was being a good student.

Why Watson quit her role in Harry Potter

It wasn’t easy to imagine another actor in the shoes of Hermione Granger. But it was arguably weighed out that his attractiveness was not worth the role. According to Daniel Radcliffe and KJ Rowlings, she was too good-looking.

Despite being offered a whole £2m for the role she was to play, she declined the offer.

8. Peter Cartwright (Elphias Doge)

Doge was a great friend with Dumbledore. When they joined Hogwarts, everyone avoided him except Albus, his loyal friend.

Can you recall his wheezy voice? He also had white hair that made him look like an aged dandelion watch. No one can forget the green pimples that were all over his skin.

Doge played his role in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. He also emerged again in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and Part 1.

Elphias Doge Demise

He succumbed to death at the age of 78 due to cancer.