Harry Potter Scene That Overrode The Books And Made Actors Nauseous

Harry Potter fans are not often divided on those that favor the books or the movies. The movies did the books the honor of being honest adaptations, and not much is left to complain about. But, of course, there are major differences between the two, and some of them were even hard to take not only for the fans but for the actors too. One such scene involved Emma Watson who played Hermione Granger.

Interestingly this scene was also one that fans hated. We are talking about a moment in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One that vastly deviated from the books. It is the scene in which Ron storms out from Harry and Hermione, and the two are left alone in the tent. What follows is a situation in which the two of them start dancing. In the films, at this moment, it is insinuated that there could be a romance between the Watson and Daniel Radcliffe characters. The book fans found this unnecessary, as the books never gave even the smallest of glimpses that something like this could be possible. Hermione and Harry were always just friends, and their bond was always platonic.

The fans of the books, and the Harry/Hermione friendship loathed the scene. It was hard for them to swallow what was directed in this scene, and they found it irrelevant for the storyline and moment in the plot where the film was standing at the time. This moment was quite a controversial one, and Watson herself was sure things would pan out like that, as by the time film came out she was already well acquainted with the Harry Potter fan base.

In one of her interviews with Hypable, the actress said that she talked about it even with the producer David Heyman: “This isn’t in the book, she didn’t write this. I’m not sure I am comfortable insinuating something however subtle it is!” Her worry was cast away, and the scene was filmed as it was planned. Talking about it, after everything, Emma concluded: “It’s a really haunting scene. It is funny because it really divided people. Some people loved that scene and some people really didn’t.”

Luckily for all fans, and everyone involved nothing big came out of this scene. The whole plot of both the books and the films was aimed at having Ron and Hermione their happy and romantic ending. The climax for the two came in the Deathly Hallows: Part Two where the pair finally had their moment in the famed Chamber of Secrets. While Watson was concerned about how everything will pan out for both fans of the books and the films, it all ended well. Yes, there were parts of the films that strayed away from the original content, but the ending was satisfactory for fans and actors alike. This is not something we could say for another hit TV show that disappointed the viewers with the ending. But, D&D can always claim they didn’t have the whole material on their hands. Well, J.K. Rowling does have an upper hand over G.R.R. Martin on this one.