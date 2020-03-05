Hailie Jade Teases a New Workout Series

Hailie Jade, 24, is the daughter of famous American rapper and music producer Eminem. She is popular on YouTube where she uploads intense workout videos that are a fan favorite.

The social media influencer posted an amazing photo to her Instagram profile recently, stating she will be staring in a new workout series. It will focus on toning the body and weight loss, and the fans could not have asked for more.

They have been begging her to make how-to videos for ages, ever since she showed off her bikini ready body a few months back.

Hailie wore a snakeskin pattern duster jacket, jeans, and sunglasses. She revealed she is really looking forward to her new endeavor and expanding her influence and knowledge into the world of fitness.

“Starting tomorrow I’ll be posting my workouts on my stories again!! comment if there’s anything specific you’d like to see in my routines,” reads the caption below the photo which has more than 61,000 likes and around 800 comments.

The great news come weeks after she decided to try her luck in the makeup tutorial videos. She was asked, “What makeup line do you use? Might you do a tutorial or just show what products you use? Looking fabulous as always! You’re completely flawless” she answered the following:

“Thank you!! Yes, I’m hoping to get into making some sort of makeup videos this year.”

Between her workout and makeup videos, her many fans have a lot to look forward to. She has almost 2 million followers on Instagram, where she posts regularly.