29 Songs That Were Hits 10 Years Ago And Are Still as Popular

We are all our contemporaries. When talking about the things that happened during the best years of our lives we like to deem them as the best or worst ever. Music is no exception. So all of us who grew up during the last decade and a bit before that, believe that the music that was created during that time is the best. If not the best, it at least has that charm to it that we all love. The nostalgia is real, you can’t argue that. If you’re not feeling it yet, you will in a few moments when we hit you with a list of 29 songs that hit ten or so years ago, and still shake the eardrums today upon hearing. Let’s get down to business.

Don’t Trust Me by 3OH!3

These boys had a few hits to their name. Despite collaborations with Kesha and Katy Perry we single out this song as the introduction to our list.

My First Kiss 3OH!3 feat. Kesha

As we said, they had hit song after hit song, and here we are. Again these two just now feat. Kesha.

Good Girls Go Bad by Cobra Starship feat. Leighton Meester

Not only that this is an amazing song, but it also features one big star in the eyes of today’s teenagers, the Gossip Girl herself.

When I Grow Up by the Pussycat Dolls

We’re so glad that the girls are back together. It would seem that they wanted their band back when they grew up. They got it, and well deservedly so.

Can’t Be Tamed by Miley Cyrus

It wasn’t easy for Miley to break out of the role of Hannah Montana, and this video and song were one of the stepping stones. The world wasn’t ready.

Love You Like a Love Song by Selena Gomez

Another Disney girl showing us what she has in the store.

If You Seek Amy by Britney Spears

Still not sure what this song means, but it was Britney’s album and this song that put her back to mainstream waters after some tough times.

I’m on a Boat by The Lonely Island feat. T-Pain

Great collaboration, and a catchy song that was funny and boded well with Facebook culture back in the day.

Your Love Is My Drug by Kesha

Kesha was the favorite girl some ten years ago. Good times!

She Wolf by Shakira

Shakira could stop World War Three. This song is just one in the sea of those that was an awesome decade ago. Damn, Shakira has a song for each decade.

Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny) by A.R. Rahman and the Pussycat Dolls

These girls add flavor to every song and video. This oriental one boded well with the leading singer’s looks.

Let It Rock by Kevin Rudolf feat. Lil Wayne

When Lil Wayne is involved you know it is a hit for ages.

Fireflies by Owl City

One of the best-auto-tuned songs of all time. It stands to the test of time. Are you listening to it now? I know I do.

Gives You Hell by The All-American Rejects

A song about telling the truth and about lying. You can’t tell it to be honest. Man, it feels good to hear this song.

Whatcha Say by Jason Derulo

Jason is still going strong, and some of his contemporary songs will be listened to in the future, the same way we’re listening to this hit right now.

Airplanes by B.o. B feat. Hayley Williams

This one will be talked about even in 2030, trust us. Don’t lie, and admit it; you know all the lyrics to this song.

Telephone by Lady Gaga feat. Beyoncé

Wow. These two ladies know a thing or two about music and making hits. This one was amazing back in the day and still is today. My good friend Tanya still loves this video and sings and dances to the tunes of it.

Fly by Nicki Minaj feat. Rihanna

Another collaboration between two massive stars. An instant hit for the ages!

Young Wild and Free by Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa feat. Bruno Mars

Two words: Dream team! These three know how to make something that will last for ages. See you in 2040.

Beautiful Girls by Sean Kingston

It’s not that type of suicide that goes through this song. Truly a casual masterpiece.

No Air by Jordin Sparks feat. Chris Brown

Back in the day when we had nothing but love for Chris Brown. Still, the music remains good despite someone’s personality.

LoveGame by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is a massive name in the music industry and it is for a reason. She knows how to sing.

Second Chance by Shinedown

Maybe not as popular as the rest of this list, but this song will remain on our playlist for years to come.

Disturbia by Rihanna

Rihanna knows how to push boundaries. She pushed it with this one all the way to 2021.

Peacock by Katy Perry

Katy does good in all spheres of her life. In 2010, the focus was on hitmaking. Good work!

What the Hell by Avril Lavigne

Avril is not in the spotlight as she once was, but in 2011 she still pumped out hits.

Dynamite by Taio Cruz

Definitely one of the songs that marked all the summers since 2010 forward. Still rocks hard on our speakers.

So What by Pink

Never change Pink. Give us more music as So What.

We Made You by Eminem feat. Jessica Simpson

An unusual combination, but one that still rings hard in our ears.