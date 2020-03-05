Olly Murs Is Unrecognizable: Check out His Amazing Transformation!

British musician Olly Murs has admitted he felt discouraged by the extra weight he had gained over the years but has now managed to surprise everyone with his incredible physical transformation.

The singer boasted on social media about his new look, which is the result of a six-week rigorous diet and exercise routine, and judging by the photo, his determination and work have clearly paid off.

“Ain’t bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a “butler in the buff” is coming true. The pic on the left was 2nd January! I was like, “f*ck me, I look massive” weight was doing me no favors, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful, so I made some adjustments, and I’m actually buzzing now I’m off to get a McDonald’s”, he wrote on Instagram.

“Wow, look at you,” “What a difference,” “Not bad, not bad at all, “What did you do and how,” “You look great,” “Thanks for sharing this with us,” some of the comments on his before and after pictures read.

Olly Murs had help from his girlfriend, Amelia Tank, who also flaunted on social media an enviable figure that is also the result of exercise and training at the gym.

“She’s brilliant and absolutely fantastic. She gave me extra motivation and encouragement,” the singer admitted.