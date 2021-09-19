33 Best Dressed Celebrities From The Met Gala 2021

Inspired by American fashion 2021 Met Gala was once again the happening of the year. The fashion icon, Sarah Jessica Parker was missed dearly, but other celebrities were at the top of the game. Here are the best-dressed stars of this year’s ball.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s Balenciaga black catsuit was a smashing hit of the Met Gala. The social media celebrity will be the talk of the town for a long time after the event.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez showed up in a Ralph Lauren cowgirl-inspired ensemble.

Iman

The famous model channeled her inner showgirl in a Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed look.

Naomi Osaka

The tennis superstar was glowing in a Louis Vuitton outfit. Naomi completed the look with black leather cowboy boots and gelled hairstyle.

Rihanna

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore oversized coats – Balenciaga and ERL, respectively.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel was sparkling in a sheer Givenchy gown.

Billie Eilish

The pop singer goes out of her comfort zone in a peachy Oscar de la Renta princess dress.

Lil Nas X

The rapper didn’t miss a chance to have his own mini fashion show as he took off layers upon layers of the outfit. From Versace mantle to gold armor to sparkling bodysuit.

Nia Dennis

The gymnast pulled some tricks on the red carpet wearing the Addidas by Stella McCartney.

Megan Fox

The actress was a stunner in a red Dundas gown with a thigh-high slit.

Lola Leon

The model showed up in Moschino bright pink dress, sporting a belly ring.

Dan Levy

Nothing says America like a graphic T-shirt. Levy was right on point with this Loewe outfit.

Grimes

Iris Van Herpen made a dress for Grimes especially for this event, which she accessorized with a sword.

Serena Williams

The queen of tennis courts turned heads in a silver bodysuit covered with ostrich pink feathers by Gucci.

Kate Hudson

A bride-to-be was glowing in a pale pink Michael Kors short top and skirt, topped with a feather coat.

Elliot Page

The actor showed up at his first Met Gala event wearing a black suit with a green rose.

Megan Thee Stallion

The singer went glamorous in a soft pink gown by Coach.

Justin Bieber

The Canadian singer looked like an all-American guy wearing a black oversized suit and white shirt.

Anna Wintour

The editor of Vogue arrived in a floral Oscar de la Renta gown. This time, without the oversized shades.

Jennifer Hudson

The singer looked like an old Hollywood star in a bright red AZ Factory dress.

Irina Shayk

The supermodel wore a floral Moschino dress. She completed the look with a big happy smile.

Kaia Gerber

The young model went for the classic look in another Oscar de la Renta gown.

Debbie Harry

No one was more patriotic than the singer wearing an American flag-inspired dress by Zac Posen.

Ciara

The mom of three showed up in a sparkling green jersey gown by Dundas.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

The couple arrived hand in hand, happy and relaxed. This time it was Saint Laurent for him and Oscar de la Renta for her.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily stunned everyone in a fire red, backless, lace gown by Vera Wang.

Carolyn B. Maloney

Carolyn B. Maloney made a statement with her “Equal Rights for Women” attire.

Whoopi Goldberg

The actress wore a huge purple dress by Valentino paired with pale turquoise gloves.

Zoë Kravitz

The actress caused a stir in Saint Laurent… gown?

Simone Biles

The athlete knows how to pull her weight. Simone wore an 88 -pound gown by Area.

Hunter Schafer

The model wore a futuristic gown created by Prada.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee perfectly pulled off the miniature dress by Iris Van Herpen.

Diane Kruger

The actress was showing off her perfect figure in a Prabal Gurung neon green dress.