Khloe Kardashian Barred From Met Gala For Being A C-List Celebrity

Anyone who means anything in Hollywood is invited to the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art event. But not Khloe Kardashian. This year Vogue’s famous editor, Anna Wintour, said that she considers the Kardashian sister as a C-list celebrity, hence banning her from showing up on the red carpet.

Supposedly, Khloe is deemed as unable to keep up with movies, music, and modeling superstars. She was seen as the least popular of the Kardashian clan, thus making her end up at the bottom of the celebrity list. Alongside Khloe, Kourtney is still keeping her fingers crossed to get an invite for the most glamorous event of the year.

On the other hand, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie made the A-list this year. Each one had a remarkable year when it comes to media attention. Although, it wasn’t always a pleasant affair for Kim. The first time she attended the Met Gala, the reality star was going as the plus one to Kanye in 2013. Kim still remembers the dreadful experience: “I was Kanye’s plus one and so nervous. I didn’t know anyone and I’m sure no one wanted me there. I went home and cried after”.

Kim was a subject of online bullying for a long time where online community created memes comparing her to Robin Williams’ role in “Mrs. Doubtfire”. Fashion judges didn’t even take into consideration that Kim was pregnant at the time with her first child, a daughter North. However, Kim came back to the Met Gala in 2019 with a vengeance. The KUWTK star was glowing in a custom-made House of Mugler dress in a near-naked shade of nude. Critics went silent at the sight of Kim’s perfect figure in a studded gown.

The Jenner sisters had a much more pleasant first happening. Actually, every time Kendall and Kylie showed up they caused a stir that echoed for days after. Who can forget Kylie’s super-tight gown, and Kendall’s matching feather dress? The duo made the headlines for days after, bathing in their newfound fame.

Still, Khloe, and her fellow blacklisted sister Kourtney, found it in their hearts to support their siblings regardless. During the 2019 Met Gala event, Khloe Tweeted: “I seriously cannot get over how incredible my sisters look tonight! I’m dreaming of them!”. Now, that’s a true sister and friend.

Recently, Khloe announced that she will be taking some time off of social media. Needless to say, everyone feels that she needs and deserves it. Before going totally off the grid, Kardashian posted on her Instagram Stories: “Offline is the new peace of mind”. We all know she’s in need of some peace after the rocky, off-and-on relationship with her ex, and the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson. The Sacramento Kings center was involved in numerous affairs with different women throughout the years. Khloe found it in her heart to get over it, time and time again, claiming that the public doesn’t know the full story.

Whatever the story is, Tristan managed to degrade his family by flirting around and having a one-night-stands at every Los Angeles party he could get into. The first time he was caught was when he shared a kiss with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, at one of the gatherings. At the beginning of the year, Tristan was accused of having an affair with the 23-year old model Sydney Chase. Later this year, the basketball player was seen going into the bedroom at one of the glamorous parties held in Bel Air.

During all this time, Khloe defended her love for Tristan. The reality star even came out publicly claiming that the two are going for baby number two, via the surrogate. Her dreams were soon crushed by the cheating partner who had nothing to say for the media. Khloe quietly licked her wounds and courageously pushed on with her 3-year old daughter in tow. Truth be told, she was blessed with huge support from her sisters and mom. So, Met Gala was not a big deal in the Kardashian-Jenner pack. They will always encourage and back up each other, whatever the cost.