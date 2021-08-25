A Guide to Strip Lashes – 2021 Guide

When people are talking about false eyelashes, the chances are that they are most probably discussing strip lashes that are a horizontal band of artificial wisps which are worn across the entire area of your upper lash line. These lashes look great as long as you discover a style that goes well with your eye shape. If you have round eyes then a winged or demi lash on the external corners will look incredible. For the deep shaped eyes, you may need a somewhat longer eyelash in order to be noticeable. At the same time, hooded eyes can benefit from lashes which are longer in the center.

Strip lashes are accessible in a wide range of styles, colors and lengths. You may need some practice before applying them to your lashes. These strip lashes are perfect for beginners as it gives their eyes immediate volume and an incredible look. Learn all you require to know about lashes in this ultimate guide to strip lashes.

Selecting Strip Lashes

When picking the strip lashes, it is quite important that you discover a style that goes well with the shape of your eyes. For instance, if your eyes are round, opt for curly, winged lashes to improve those regular bends while highlighting your external corners. Those with monolids work best with multi-layered strip lashes, whereas hooded eyes require strips with lashes that are somewhat longer in the center..

Once you have discovered the style that goes well with your eye shape, it’s time to see the band colors. Some strip lashes have a transparent or nude band, implying that this can’t be seen. These tones give your lashes a more natural and refined look. Then again, a dark band is incredible for adding some additional definition, eliminating the need to wear a lot of eyeliner. If you are in search of some good quality lashes, Ashley Kennedy Lashes have got you covered!

Taking the Lashes Out From the Box

This is quite an important piece of information as sometimes people twist the lashes while taking out the lashes from the box. You need to hold the lashes while they are still inside the plastic tray in a way that they are right in front of you with the lashes pointing outwards. This will help you to figure out the left and right lashes as they are generally not marked.

Trimming the Lashes to your Size

Rest the strip lash alongside your lash line to see whether you need to trim them or not. The strip should begin where your natural bulk part of eyelashes start. In case, if you start excessively near from the inward corner, it will disturb your eyes. Go to the external corner and tally 2-4 lashes inwards to check where your strip lashes should end. Keep in mind that if you leave them hanging, it can pull the eyes down.

Also, remember to trim them from the outer edge and don’t trim through the eyelashes; always cut them at the vein. In case you cut upwards, you’ll chop half of the lashes off you needed to keep.

Avoiding Strip Lash Pop-Up

In some cases, lashes can get compressed when you remove them from the container. To keep them curved and fit for your eyes, you need to roll the lashes around your finger with a cosmetics brush, pen or cotton bud and leave them for some seconds; this will assist them with staying more bent and fit.

Applying the Lash Glue Appropriately

Apply a thin layer of glue (directly from the glue tool) along the vein of the eyelash, from one corner to another. Wait for a couple of seconds for the glue to become sticky. If you need a more durable application, do the ‘double adhesive’ method by applying a few specks of glue along your lash line and on the lashes.

Applying the Strip Lashes

Make sure to put them where your natural bulk of eyelashes start. Look downwards and press the strip lash against your lash line in the middle, the external edge and inward corner.

Apply Eyeliner to Conceal the Strip’s Band

Since you have your lashes on, here’s a vital step to make your strip lashes look natural. Apply your liquid liner (or gel liner with an angled eyeliner brush) and define a boundary broadening the band from where it starts to the inward corner of your eye.

Removing the Strip Lashes

Removing strip lashes is relatively easy and quick if you know how! Since strip lash glue is just intended to be utilized for one day of wear, it isn’t really strong and can typically be taken out effortlessly. You need to delicately pull them off your eyelashes, beginning from the external corner of your eye and pulling towards the internal corner of your eye.

In case it is painful to remove them, stop! You can attempt again more slowly and use makeup remover to assist with loosening the glue (or even water or steam). In case, if it starts hurting your eyes then, it is most likely that you have applied an excessive amount of glue or some cheap quality glue.

Storing Them Back in the Box

After removing these lashes, you need to store them back in a clean or dry place if you want to use these lashes multiple times. Try to store these lashes in a box where they are able to hold their curved shape. This is quite important because if the strip lashes lose their shape, you will not be able to use them again. Also, try to keep them away from dust if you want to use them for a longer time.

Conclusion

Now you are all set with the strip lashes and ready to create a flawless look with them. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, this guide will help you through. The key is to determine your eye shape and with that, you can pull off any look you want with strip lashes.