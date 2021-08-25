Ben Affleck Was Seen Looking At Rings At Tiffany’s: Is He Planning To Propose To Jennifer Lopez Again?

Ben Affleck was seen looking at engagement rings at Tiffany’s, so everyone is assuming that he plans to propose to Jennifer Lopez again. The actor spent some time in a famous jewelry store, accompanied by his mother and his son, and he was even taking notes.

Ben Affleck was spotted last friday with son Samuel and mom Chris shopping at Tiffany & Co. 📸August 20, 2021

Boaz / BACKGRID via Page Six pic.twitter.com/cGvN0h3uHk — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) August 23, 2021

When they started dating again, many fans were delighted, and they immediately started talking about their marriage. Once again they became the most talked about, and most photographed couple. Every reporter was chasing them to catch their first kiss, first hug or any moment of affection they had for each other.

Many believed that Ben is the reason Jen broke up her engagement to Alex Rodriguez with whom she was for 4 years. They were seen as the perfect family, with children being so connected, but in the end it was what it seemed.

There were speculations of Ben and J.Lo relationship, but when they were first photographed together, fans were delighted, and immediately started talking about their engagement. However, that hasn’t happened yet, even though many thought that he would propose to her on her birthday.

Now that he has been seen looking for a ring, speculations arose again, and now the question, whether this ring will be more expensive than the previous one, or Ben will decide to buy something more sentimental now.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged for the first time in 2002. Affleck proposed to J.Lo with a ring that is still considered one of the most expensive in the world of show business.

The first ring Ben gave Jennifer was adorned with a 6.1-carat pink diamond and its value was estimated at $ 1.2 million. It seems that it was a smart investment, because its current price rose up to 12 million dollars.

After two years, they broke off their engagement and relationship after an excessive amount of ‘media attention’. When they broke up the engagement, many wondered if J.Lo returned the ring to Ben, but according to some sources, she never did.

In case Ben decides to propose to his sweetheart, Jennifer, this would be her sixth engagement and fourth marriage. Before Ben, J.Lo was married twice, and after she and Ben broke their engagement, Jennifer married Marc Anthony with whom she has two children, twins Emme and Max.

Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and shares three children with her.

Hopefully some good news will appear soon, and we get to see what was Ben shopping for at Tiffany’s.