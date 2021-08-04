Eyelash Extension Kits And Glue Types – 2021 Guide

Women cosmetics represent one of the biggest industries, which is not a surprise considering the popularity and demand. All women are using makeup today. The essential parts of the makeup kit are mascara, powder, eyeshadow, lipstick, and eyelash extensions with glue.



If you are looking for eyelash extensions, you have to know that there is a wide selection of brands that are offering this type of product. Therefore, choosing a reliable store where you can find premium eyelashes, glues, and many other beauty products is essential. In that matter, you should visit QualityBeautyStore.

The main feature of eyelashes is to provide you with a better visual appearance, much better than when you are using mascara and other beauty products. However, you will need high-quality glue for these extensions as well. In this article, we are going to introduce you to some of the best extensions and glues available on the market in 2021.

How to Choose the Best Extensions?

If you are not satisfied with the volume of your natural eyelashes, getting proper extensions is the best way to improve your appearance. These extensions should be applied by professionals, and they represent short lashes that will be glued to the top of your natural ones. When it comes to materials, the most common options are silk, mink, and synthetic.

Moreover, there are some important factors to consider when you are buying this product. First of all, pay attention to the shape of your eyes so you can be sure to make the right choice. The size of the eyes is important as well along with the orientation, color, and eyelids. Also, the volume of your natural lashes will determine the number of extensions you should apply. Besides that, be aware that you might be allergic to some materials. We suggest you try to achieve a natural look when getting this cosmetic process.

If you are interested in Mink, this material is made of minks from China and Russia, and they are known for high-quality fur.

This option is the most expensive, but you are guaranteed to get the most out of your extensions, especially when it comes to natural look and volume.

The only downside is related to ethics, where a lot of people are against the use of animal products in the beauty industry. Besides the mink, you can also find lashes made of fox fur and sable. On the other side, there are many synthetic materials that you can choose as well, like fake fox fur. Also, silk lashes are available as well. Some of the best products you should check are Scala C Curl, BL Lashes, Lash Esthetics, Leventure, Obeylash, and more.

Best Glue for Eyelashes

Since lash extensions are so popular today, it is not a surprise that there is a great selection of glues as well. The most important thing when you are looking for proper glue is to choose one that is compatible with the type of lashes you want to apply. Here are some of the best options.

1. Venus Visage:

This is perfect for those who want to ensure that the glue has high quality and great efficiency. The main advantage is the short time for getting dry, which is one second. That will allow you to quickly and precisely apply for the extensions. Also, it is quite resistant and can hold for over two months. The price is around $15.

2. Brush On Adhesive:

This option is perfect for people who don’t have much experience in applying for extensions. It is not as hard as some other options, which means that it won’t be a problem if you make a mistake during the process. The price is quite affordable as well since it cost under $10.

3. Lash Lab:

If you are looking for improved resistance and durability, this is one of the best solutions. It will serve you for three nearly three months. Also, the great thing is that you will have a couple of seconds to position the extension in the right way. Besides that, it is made of natural materials and is completely safe.

4. House of Lashes:

For those who are caring the most about the safety and ingredients, we suggest you check this one, which is made without latex, formaldehyde, paraben, and many other potentially harmful ingredients found in most other similar products. You can buy it for only $8. However, the main downside is the short duration. You can only wear it for one event since the glue will lose its feature after 8 hours.

5. Vavalash:

This product is made for those who want to get the most out of endurance since it will last over three months. It is quite efficient as well, but you need to pay attention during the application since you will have less than a second to attach the extension.

6. Tarte:

On the other side, if you are interested only in short-term options for some event or special evening, Tarte will provide you with excellent properties like resistance and appearance even though it will last only for a couple of hours.

7. Glossiva:

This is the most resistant product on this list. You don’t need t worry about your lashes if you scratch them, shower with your eyes open, or walking while it is windy outside. Even though it is quite strong, there are no harmful ingredients as well.

Last Words

As you can see, there is a wide selection of lashes, along with different types of glue you can choose today. The most common options are related to short-term and long-term cosmetic improvements. It is important to know that you should always let the glue dry a little before attaching the lash.

Also, keep in mind that using too much glue might lead to additional issues, especially with your natural lashes. Moreover, if you choose a long-term option, be sure to avoid water for at least one day. Moreover, always choose according to your preferences and type of natural lashes, and be aware that some types of glue might irritate you if you have sensitive skin.