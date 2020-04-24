Hip-Hop World Says Goodbye to Fred the Godson Who Died From Coronavirus

New York rapper Fred the Godson dies at age 35 after battling coronavirus. A few weeks ago, he announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and that he received treatment at the hospital.

His friend DJ Self shared the sad news on his Instagram on Thursday. He posted a photo of the late rapper and wrote: “Was loved by many never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother”.

His family hasn’t released an official statement yet. However, tributes can’t stop coming from fellow hip-hop stars.

Fat Joe left an emotional message on Instagram. “My little brother ooooh how sad am I, I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long. So many dreams so many conversations so many great times we had. I am in shock to say the least i love you soooooooo much little brother it’s been years since i felt this pain. I always wanted the best for you, i played you all my important songs to get your feedback i respect you so much as an artist”, he wrote along with the photo of them.

He continued: “Why the GOOD die young i was soooooooo proud of you little brother. Maybe now the world will pay attention to your greatness you was always my favorite. God have mercy on his soul for he was a good man, a family man as loyal as they come. I pray that you with PUN and the fellas tell them we gavem hell out here in the world. God bless your wife, your family, your kids, and my brother Arsonist i know Fred loves you and to the whole Hip Hop community we lost an incredible talent one of the last Mohicans”.

Westside Gun also said goodbye to Fred on his Instagram profile. “Damn Gordo @fredthegodsonmusic prayers to your family”, he wrote. Lloyd Banks wrote: “Rest In Peace Fred the Godson my condolences to his family”.

Fred The Godson revealed on April 6 that he tested positive for coronavirus on social media.