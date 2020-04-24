Jennifer Lopez Faces Court Trouble And a $150,000 Fee

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, 50, has had to postpone her wedding due to the pandemic, and now new trouble is on the horizon. It seems she faces some legal and copyright troubles due to an Instagram post.

According to several media outlets, a New York City based photographer Steve Sands sued the star for $150,000 because she shared a photo without permission on her Instagram page on June 22, 2017.

Sands is also suing her company Nuyorican Productions stating they published one of his photos without permission. Therefore, it is a copyright infringement lawsuit resulting in a $150,000 fine for Lopez.

The photo has since been removed from Lopez’s Instagram page, where she has more than 119 million followers. It had more than 656,000 likes. Lopez will also have to cover the court expenses. She has yet to comment on this development.