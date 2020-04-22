Actor Nick Cordero Lost His Leg Due to Coronavirus

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, 41, is currently recovering after the medical staff had to amputate his leg to save his life, following complications due to coronavirus.

Cordero is staying at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His wife Amanda Kloots updated the fans and the media on his condition and everything that happened. She revealed the following about her husband’s blood clot issues:

“They had him on blood thinners for the clotting, unfortunately the blood thinners were causing other issues. The right leg will be amputated today.”

Kloots has been nothing but supportive. She shared various photos and videos of herself and her husband on Instagram. Following the surgery, she said this:

“He made it through the surgery, which is really big because obviously his body is pretty weak. Hopefully he’ll just kind of relax and rest.”

Family friends and family started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the hospital bills and turn the home wheel chair friendly, too. “I’m really blown away guys … I wanna thank anyone that has given anything that they can. It’s just overwhelming, I really thank you so much.”