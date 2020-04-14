Here Is What Famous Beauties Look Like in Isolation

Considering the coronavirus pandemic made all of us stay inside our homes until things turn back to normal, nobody is really dressing up, putting makeup on, or styling their hair in quarantine.

The same goes for celebrities, especially ladies, who have turned to social media to share their everyday life in self-isolation while reminding their fans to stay home.

Celebrities and glamor go hand in hand, and it is hard to think about many famous beauties without elaborate dresses, magnificent hairstyles, and beautiful makeup. Still, they are only human, and like most of us, they must cope with the current state of affairs the best they can.

Read Also: Here is How Cute Sports Journalists Spend Their Time in Quarantine

Since they also enjoy going home at the end of the day, showering, and slipping in something more comfortable, quarantine life has not been that bad so far! Some stars are spending their days in the sun, some walk when they can, but none of them are actually wearing makeup and are as relaxed as ever.

Helen Mirren

Bar Refaeli

January Jones

Ivanka Trump

Kate Hudson

Zoe Saldana

Alexa Chung

Drew Barrymore

Mariah Carey

Gwyneth Paltrow

Sharon Stone