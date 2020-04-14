CelebritiesCoronavirus

Here Is What Famous Beauties Look Like in Isolation

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Considering the coronavirus pandemic made all of us stay inside our homes until things turn back to normal, nobody is really dressing up, putting makeup on, or styling their hair in quarantine.

The same goes for celebrities, especially ladies, who have turned to social media to share their everyday life in self-isolation while reminding their fans to stay home.

source:instagram.com

Celebrities and glamor go hand in hand, and it is hard to think about many famous beauties without elaborate dresses, magnificent hairstyles, and beautiful makeup. Still, they are only human, and like most of us, they must cope with the current state of affairs the best they can.

source:instagram.com

Read Also: Here is How Cute Sports Journalists Spend Their Time in Quarantine

source:instagram.com

Since they also enjoy going home at the end of the day, showering, and slipping in something more comfortable, quarantine life has not been that bad so far! Some stars are spending their days in the sun, some walk when they can, but none of them are actually wearing makeup and are as relaxed as ever.

Helen Mirren

Bar Refaeli

View this post on Instagram

Post workout 🏋🏼‍♀️ wearing @hoodiesil

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

January Jones

View this post on Instagram

Puppy smooches helping me through tuendsday 😫

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Ivanka Trump

Kate Hudson

Zoe Saldana

Alexa Chung

Drew Barrymore

Mariah Carey

View this post on Instagram

Starting 327 with a new song 🎙💖 #stayhome

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Gwyneth Paltrow

View this post on Instagram

WFH with some moral support 💚

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Sharon Stone

View this post on Instagram

Pillow talk 💋🙋🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) on

 

Caitlyn Jenner Shows Off Her Gardening Skills in a Video...

James Franco and His 15y Younger Girlfriend Run on Empty...

Jojo Babie Treats Her Fans With Perfect Quarantine Selfie

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
21 × 17 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy