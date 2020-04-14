Here Is What Famous Beauties Look Like in Isolation

Considering the coronavirus pandemic made all of us stay inside our homes until things turn back to normal, nobody is really dressing up, putting makeup on, or styling their hair in quarantine.
The same goes for celebrities, especially ladies, who have turned to social media to share their everyday life in self-isolation while reminding their fans to stay home.
Celebrities and glamor go hand in hand, and it is hard to think about many famous beauties without elaborate dresses, magnificent hairstyles, and beautiful makeup. Still, they are only human, and like most of us, they must cope with the current state of affairs the best they can.
Since they also enjoy going home at the end of the day, showering, and slipping in something more comfortable, quarantine life has not been that bad so far! Some stars are spending their days in the sun, some walk when they can, but none of them are actually wearing makeup and are as relaxed as ever.
Helen Mirren
Bar Refaeli
January Jones
Ivanka Trump
Kate Hudson
I’m no professional but I learned how to make a homemade mask and thought I would share. I know a lot of people are looking for them and can’t get ahold of them so I’m the meantime a little DIY may be helpful. Remember, this does not prevent you from breathing in droplets but could prevent you from infecting anyone if you are with virus but asymptomatic. Take care out there! Stay healthy ❤️ Love, Kate
Zoe Saldana
Alexa Chung
Drew Barrymore
I am honored to be in the company of beauty pioneers that I truly admire. The reason why… is what makes me the most proud! To put our first responders first! And do what is bigger and more important than anything right now. As the world chooses our new super heroes, and shines the light on these humans who defy strength and courage! I am so grateful to be a part of a community that is trying to direct the focus on the first responders! @flowerbeauty for #TheBeautyUnited @thebeautyunited #frontlinerespondersfund
Mariah Carey
Gwyneth Paltrow
Sharon Stone