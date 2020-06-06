Eva Longoria Looks Stunning Following Pregnancy

Famous Hollywood actress Eva Longoria, 45, has gotten her famous lean figure back incredibly quickly, following the birth of her son Santiago Enrique Bastón, 1.

The star of “Desperate Housewives” has been getting back in shape for about a year, and the results are simply breathtaking. The actress looks beautiful in bikinis, photos of which she is not afraid to share on her Instagram page.

The beauty is constantly treating her 7.9 million followers with beautiful snaps of herself with her young son. She looks better than ever, proving that pregnancy hardly means the end of a woman’s perfect body. With hard work and dedication, she has managed to look as good, if not better, than before her pregnancy.

Exercise and a special diet regime helper her maintain her flawless figure. Approaching 50, Eva hardly looks 30 years old. She can practically go toe to toe with supermodels half her age, who must be envious of her perfect legs. During quarantine, she has been spending time at home with her family, showcasing both her figure, and her incredible sense of fashion.

Longoria has little Sebastian with her husband, Mexican businessman José Antonio Bastón, whom she married in 2016. Before him, he was famously married to the retired NBA star, Tony Parker. They were one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world between 2007 and 2011. They divorced one another after Tony cheated on Eva.