20th Anniversary of “Harry Potter”: Where Are The Stars Of The Series Now?

It’s been 20 years since the first adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series. Tha fans around the world are getting ready to mark the anniversary while the rumors are swirling about the possible reunion of the cast for one more spin-off.

Commonly, child actors tend to be one-hit wonders, with their careers slowly withering once the popularity of the certain show fades away in fans’ memories. Still, the cast of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone” seems to be breaking the curse so far since a number of actors went on to make respectable careers.

Daniel Radcliffe

At the age of 12, Daniel Radcliffe became the protagonist of the first “Harry Potter” movie, making him one of the most recognizable and highest-paid actors in the world. Daniel played the Harry Potter role from 2001 to 2011, in seven sequels. The actor did try his luck in other productions like – the horror “The Woman in Black”, and the sequel “Now You See Me 2” with Woody Harelson and Mike Ruffalo – but none has made any significant success with critics or the audience.

Emma Watson

The actress probably made the most successful career of all cast members. Watson played the part of Belle, in a blockbuster “Beauty and the Beast” that grossed $1.3 billion at the box office. The 31-year old is also known for her relentless charity work. In 2014 Emma Watson was appointed a UN Goodwill Women Ambassador. She is also very active when it comes to gender equality and is known to support HeForShe Campaign.

Rupert Grint

A charming Rupert Grint tried several different venues after the Potter fame evaporated. At one point, the actor was even a restaurant owner, but the business closed its doors several years after the grand opening. As far as roles, the actor hasn’t had much luck. He did play in some indy movies that went under the radar both with critics and the public. Lately, he got a note-worthy gig in the psychological thriller series “Servant”.

Tom Felton

Playing Harry Potter’s archenemy Draco proved to be a career-making move. After the filming ended in 2011 the actor snatched the role in The Rising of the Planet of the Apes”. Other roles of independent productions were mostly forgettable. However, the 34-year old star is trying to make a break on the music scene and is currently working on his new lyrics.

Matthew Lewis

After Potter’s series finished filming, Matthew Lewis scored a couple of great roles in “Me Before You” and “All Creatures Great and Small”. However, the actor took a different path in the meantime that put his acting career on hold. Being a huge sports fan, Lewis is now hosting a podcast “Doing a Leeds” with the former soccer player Jermaine Beckford.

Bonnie Wright

Wright graduated from the University of Arts in London in hopes of becoming a director. She made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival with a drama “Separate We Come, Separate We Go” which got mixed reviews.

Alfred Enoch

Playing Dean Thomas got Alfred the break he needed to show the world all of his talents. He caught the eye of the producers as being the only black character in the “Harry Potter” series which immediately put the spotlight on the young actor. BBC gave him a small role in “Sherlock”, but Enoch scored big time when he was given the role in the series “How to get away with murder”.

Harry Melling

Even though he was playing a supporting role in the Potter hit series, the young actor made a respectable career once the show was over. He was part of the cast of BBC’s show “Merlin”, but his role in “The Queen’s Gambit” is what made him a household name.