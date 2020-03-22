Emily Ratajkowski Shakes it in an Instagram Video

One of the most beautiful women in the world, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, 28, posted a video on her Instagram profile. In the amazing video, the beauty can be seen dancing and shaking her hips while wearing a provocative and revealing white outfit.

She showed everyone how much fun she is having while isolated due to coronavirus, and told her 25.7 million followers not to leave their homes until it is safe again.

Emily showed everyone her sculpted stomach and abs, while the tiny crop top had trouble keeping her breasts in place. The video has well over 1 million likes, and the comment section is full of positive comments by her loyal fans.

View this post on Instagram A Tik Tok a day. Stay inside plz. #insideinamorata A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 21, 2020 at 2:37pm PDT

The caption reads, “A Tik Tok a day. Stay inside plz. #insideinamorata.”

Read also: Find out How Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Fit

The model has been quite active in recent days, which is probably a result of her boredom due to the quarantine situation we are all experiencing.