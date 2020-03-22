Talk-Show Host Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Famous American host, producer, and writer, Andy Cohen, 51, has tested positive for coronavirus.

He posted a message in the form of an Instagram photo caption, in which he reveals the news to his 3.7 million followers.

His post already has around 600,000 likes and more than 65,000 comments. His fans have offered their love and support in the comments.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”