Emily Ratajkowski Had Plastic Surgery?

Model Emily Ratajkowski, 28, regularly provokes with her photos, and what has now sparked great controversy on social media is her several sizes bigger chest.

Image source: Instagram

Emily shared on her Instagram a new selfie from the bed in her underwear, and many wondered if it was a good Photoshop job or Emily had undergone breast augmentation surgery, which in the pictures from before has been much smaller.

Image source: Instagram

Ratajkowski only commented this with an Instagram story in which she wrote: “When haters say it’s Photoshop: Live”.

Image source: Instagram

This picture got more than 2 million likes. Here are previous photos of the young model, so decide for yourself.

Image source: profimedia.com

Image source: profimedia.com

Image source: profimedia.com

