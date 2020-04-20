Ellen DeGeneres’ Employees Outraged by Salary Reduction During Lockdown

One of the most popular television personalities of today, host Ellen DeGeneres, amid a coronavirus pandemic and isolation, reports daily to her viewers and fans by broadcasting from the comfort of her luxury home, which has angered her team because their pay is currently unknown.

The main crew of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, which counts thirty people, has not received any information about her salaries, working hours and other working conditions during these times for more than a month, according to some employees, Variety writes.

The situation was worsened by the fact that Ellen hired an outside company to help her broadcast from her California home.

Two sources, who wished to remain anonymous, said they received very little information, just a few phone calls from higher-ups who did not reveal much to them until production executives notified them to expect a 60% salary reduction, even if the broadcast will continues, Variety reports.

All this is happening, while stories that Ellen herself has signed an $ 87.5 million annual broadcast deal are circulating. Her assets are estimated at a dizzying $ 490 million.

A spokesperson for her television station Warner Bros. told the media that the team was still receiving pay, even though their working hours were shortened.

“Our executive producers and Telepictures are committed to taking care of our staff and crew and have made decisions first and foremost with them in mind”, he told Variety.

Despite this, sources say they have not received information over the last two weeks how and exactly how much they will be paid.

On the other hand, host Jimmy Kimmel paid his team’s salary out of his pocket.